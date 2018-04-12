Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Director Robert John Engbloom Sells 16,600 Shares

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Director Robert John Engbloom sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.01, for a total transaction of C$298,966.00.

TSE:PXT opened at C$19.45 on Thursday. Parex Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$12.19 and a 1-year high of C$19.86.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$203.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.52 million. Parex Resources had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 26.07%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PXT shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Parex Resources and gave the stock a “focus stock” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources, Inc is a Canada-based oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in crude oil exploration, development and production in Colombia. The Company’s segments include Canada and Colombia. The Company, through its foreign subsidiaries, holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 1,870,120 gross acres.

