Insider Selling: Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) insider Courtney Blosser sold 2,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total transaction of $134,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PATK stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.75. 22,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,812. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.07 and a 12-month high of $72.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1,473.51, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $475.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.87 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Patrick Industries announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,667,000 after buying an additional 1,039,798 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,232,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,573,000 after purchasing an additional 359,661 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 675,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,021,000 after purchasing an additional 49,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 398,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after purchasing an additional 83,206 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PATK shares. Wells Fargo reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

