Insider Selling: PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) EVP Sells 517 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) EVP John D. Hildebrandt sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $45,330.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,205.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PSMT stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.50. 146,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,898. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.50 and a 52-week high of $93.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2,679.87, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.22.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 5th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.30. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $839.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.49%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in PriceSmart by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $996,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in PriceSmart by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 278,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,953,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PriceSmart by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in PriceSmart by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 350,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,159,000 after acquiring an additional 47,736 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Scotiabank lowered PriceSmart to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. ValuEngine upgraded PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Ifs Securities upgraded PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates the U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company's warehouse clubs offer brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of October 26, 2017, it operated 40 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 in Trinidad; 3 each in Guatemala, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic; 2 in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

