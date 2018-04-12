Insider Selling: Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Chairman Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Chairman Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $598,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 11th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $598,100.00.

On Monday, April 9th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $591,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total value of $1,154,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 28th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total value of $566,050.00.

On Monday, March 26th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.35, for a total value of $586,750.00.

On Friday, March 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total value of $581,050.00.

On Wednesday, March 21st, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total value of $611,800.00.

On Friday, March 16th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $632,400.00.

On Monday, March 19th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.63, for a total value of $1,256,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 14th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $638,350.00.

Salesforce.com stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,417,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,907,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $86,307.63, a P/E ratio of 269.78, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.23. Salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $83.00 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Salesforce.com will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Salesforce.com by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on Salesforce.com to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Vetr upgraded Salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.54 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Salesforce.com from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.85.

About Salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

