Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Sells $226,000.00 in Stock

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) major shareholder Tilly Levine sold 20,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $226,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tilly Levine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 5th, Tilly Levine sold 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $136,300.00.

On Friday, March 2nd, Tilly Levine sold 20,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $261,400.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Tilly Levine sold 20,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $271,200.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Tilly Levine sold 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $137,100.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Tilly Levine sold 20,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $285,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Tilly Levine sold 20,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Tilly Levine sold 20,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $276,600.00.

On Thursday, January 11th, Tilly Levine sold 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $147,000.00.

NYSE TLYS traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $12.31. 126,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,819. The company has a market capitalization of $345.86, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of -0.24. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $16.57.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.39 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 11.03%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 11,416 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 8.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 316,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 25,710 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the third quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 76.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 35,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on Tilly’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

