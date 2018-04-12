Insider Selling: Zayo Group Holdings (ZAYO) CFO Sells $81,149.70 in Stock

Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE:ZAYO) CFO Matt Steinfort sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $81,149.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,198.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matt Steinfort also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 3rd, Matt Steinfort sold 1,768 shares of Zayo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $62,551.84.

Zayo Group stock opened at $35.66 on Thursday. Zayo Group Holdings has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,841.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Zayo Group had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $653.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.79 million. equities research analysts predict that Zayo Group Holdings will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Zayo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Zayo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zayo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zayo Group in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zayo Group in a research report on Friday, February 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Zayo Group to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Zayo Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zayo Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zayo Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.70.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/insider-selling-zayo-group-holdings-zayo-cfo-sells-81149-70-in-stock.html.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Zayo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zayo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.