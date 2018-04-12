Insider Selling: Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Director Sells 35,459 Shares of Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Director Thomas D. Campion sold 35,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $888,957.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas D. Campion also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 9th, Thomas D. Campion sold 697 shares of Zumiez stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $17,425.00.

On Tuesday, April 10th, Thomas D. Campion sold 24,401 shares of Zumiez stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $610,025.00.

On Thursday, April 5th, Thomas D. Campion sold 58,100 shares of Zumiez stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $1,457,729.00.

On Friday, April 6th, Thomas D. Campion sold 140,140 shares of Zumiez stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $3,510,507.00.

ZUMZ traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,942. Zumiez Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The firm has a market cap of $631.24, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). Zumiez had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $308.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, March 16th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $22.00 price objective on Zumiez and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 227,776 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 78,481 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Insider Selling: Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Director Sells 35,459 Shares of Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/insider-selling-zumiez-inc-zumz-director-sells-35459-shares-of-stock.html.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, including its subsidiaries, is a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear and other lifestyles. The Company operates under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times.

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.