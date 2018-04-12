Insights Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $94,971.00 (CRYPTO:INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last week, Insights Network has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Insights Network token can now be purchased for $0.0451 or 0.00000587 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Gate.io. Insights Network has a total market cap of $5.62 million and $94,971.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002947 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.11 or 0.00808561 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00016314 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012976 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00040129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00161966 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00057863 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 209,823,369 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,736,613 tokens. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken.

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Gate.io. It is not currently possible to purchase Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

