Installed Building Prods (IBP) Holdings Trimmed by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its stake in shares of Installed Building Prods (NYSE:IBP) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,102 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,834 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Installed Building Prods were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Prods by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,035,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,533,000 after purchasing an additional 67,141 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Prods by 5.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 852,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,243,000 after purchasing an additional 42,938 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Prods by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 383,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,088,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Prods in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,785,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Prods in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,124,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBP opened at $55.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $1,844.81, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.91. Installed Building Prods has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $79.40.

Installed Building Prods (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $299.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.02 million. Installed Building Prods had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. equities analysts predict that Installed Building Prods will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Prods declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

IBP has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Installed Building Prods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Prods in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Instinet initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Prods in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Prods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Installed Building Prods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.70.

In related news, Director J Michael Nixon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $1,490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $220,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Prods

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

