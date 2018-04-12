Insulet Co. (PODD) EVP Sells $297,500.00 in Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) EVP Bradley A. Thomas sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bradley A. Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 14th, Bradley A. Thomas sold 7,250 shares of Insulet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $607,622.50.

Shares of Insulet stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.68. 265,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,304. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $38.43 and a 1-year high of $88.88.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Insulet had a negative return on equity of 29.73% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $218,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device.

