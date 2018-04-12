Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Insulet (PODD) Share Price

News coverage about Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Insulet earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 45.7641042270921 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.85. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $88.88.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Insulet had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $130.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Insulet will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PODD. BidaskClub raised Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $82.00 price objective on Insulet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS raised Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In other Insulet news, EVP Bradley A. Thomas sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Shacey Petrovic sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $101,312.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,739 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device.

