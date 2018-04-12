InsurePal Price Reaches $0.0508 (IPL)

InsurePal (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, InsurePal has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One InsurePal token can now be bought for about $0.0508 or 0.00000661 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin. InsurePal has a market capitalization of $10.20 million and approximately $45,944.00 worth of InsurePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007349 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002946 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.90 or 0.00792908 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00016001 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013000 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00039985 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00160618 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00057761 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

InsurePal Token Profile

InsurePal was first traded on January 16th, 2018. InsurePal’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for InsurePal is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for InsurePal is insurepal.io. InsurePal’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog. InsurePal’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling InsurePal

InsurePal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is not presently possible to purchase InsurePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurePal must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsurePal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for InsurePal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InsurePal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.