Insys Therapeutics (INSY) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.13

News headlines about Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Insys Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 44.7443253378374 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insys Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Cann reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insys Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Jaffray lowered shares of Insys Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Insys Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

INSY opened at $6.22 on Thursday. Insys Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $15.02.

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $31.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Insys Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 162.07% and a negative return on equity of 24.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Insys Therapeutics will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insys Therapeutics

Insys Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes supportive care products. The Company’s product Subsys, is a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain (BTCP) in opioid-tolerant patients and a single-use product that delivers fentanyl, an opioid analgesic, for transmucosal absorption underneath the tongue.

