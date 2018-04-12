BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Integra lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART)

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Integra lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) in a report published on Thursday, April 5th. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 price objective on the life sciences company’s stock.

IART has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Integra lifesciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Integra lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Integra lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Integra lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, UBS lowered Integra lifesciences to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.82.

IART opened at $55.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4,372.88, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. Integra lifesciences has a 1-year low of $40.59 and a 1-year high of $58.17.

Integra lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $368.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.64 million. Integra lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 5.45%. Integra lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Integra lifesciences will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Bradley sold 15,658 shares of Integra lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $861,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Vinhais sold 6,800 shares of Integra lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $368,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,765 shares of company stock valued at $4,314,208 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Integra lifesciences by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 289,188 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 33,598 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Integra lifesciences by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,394 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Integra lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,942,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Integra lifesciences by 225.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 106,839 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 74,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Integra lifesciences by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,244 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/integra-lifesciences-iart-now-covered-by-btig-research-updated.html.

Integra lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Integra lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.