Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDTI)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 243.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 507,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,541 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.38% of Integrated Device Technology worth $15,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDTI. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Integrated Device Technology by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 208,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Integrated Device Technology by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Integrated Device Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Integrated Device Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $809,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Integrated Device Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IDTI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integrated Device Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

Shares of NASDAQ IDTI opened at $31.36 on Thursday. Integrated Device Technology Inc has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,962.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.83.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $217.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.32 million. Integrated Device Technology had a positive return on equity of 20.26% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Integrated Device Technology Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brian C. White sold 15,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $514,239.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Waters sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $453,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,552 shares in the company, valued at $22,137,721.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,349 shares of company stock worth $4,747,248 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About Integrated Device Technology

Integrated Device Technology, Inc develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers’ applications. The Company operates through two segments: the Communications, and the Computing, Consumer and Industrial. It offers products in radio frequency (RF), timing, wireless power transfer, serial switching, interfaces and sensing solutions.

