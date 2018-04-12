IntenseCoin Market Cap Reaches $1.78 Million (CRYPTO:ITNS)

IntenseCoin (CURRENCY:ITNS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last seven days, IntenseCoin has traded 32.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. IntenseCoin has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $6,992.00 worth of IntenseCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IntenseCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.76 or 0.02398320 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000036 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00022330 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010000 BTC.

Interplanetary Broadcast Coin (IPBC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00017662 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006633 BTC.

LeviarCoin (XLC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000497 BTC.

BitCoal (COAL) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000312 BTC.

About IntenseCoin

IntenseCoin (CRYPTO:ITNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. IntenseCoin’s total supply is 419,807,726 coins. IntenseCoin’s official Twitter account is @intensecoin. The official website for IntenseCoin is intensecoin.com. The Reddit community for IntenseCoin is /r/intensecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IntenseCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight algorithm. “

IntenseCoin Coin Trading

IntenseCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is not currently possible to buy IntenseCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IntenseCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IntenseCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

