Intercede Group (IGP) Earns Corporate Rating from FinnCap

Intercede Group (LON:IGP)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by investment analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 4th.

Shares of LON:IGP traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 26 ($0.37). 6,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,493. Intercede Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18 ($0.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 65.65 ($0.93).

About Intercede Group

Intercede Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies identity and credential management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers MyID, which enables enterprises to replace employee passwords with secure and digital identities on smart cards, virtual smart cards, and mobile devices, as well as provides protection against the number one cause of data breaches-weak or compromised user credentials; MyIDaaS, a cloud based credential management system that enables organizations to replace passwords with trusted digital identities; RapID, an authentication service for mobile apps and cloud services; and RapID Secure Login that enables administrators and subscribers to login to Websites and blogs without cumbersome and insecure usernames and passwords.

