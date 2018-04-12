Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, April 4th.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ICPT. BidaskClub lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Citigroup set a $74.00 price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.75.

ICPT stock traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $70.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,255. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $135.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,183.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of -1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.39) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $37.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.01 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 267.95% and a negative net margin of 275.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.84) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mark Pruzanski bought 7,812 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Michael Gottesdiener acquired 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $74,944.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,064. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 399,608 shares of company stock valued at $25,574,912 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. DSC Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. The Company’s product candidates have the potential to treat orphan and more prevalent diseases for which there are limited therapeutic solutions.

