International Game Technology (IGT) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.18

News headlines about International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. International Game Technology earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.3478579060033 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a $32.00 price target on shares of International Game Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

NYSE:IGT traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $26.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,200.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.55. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $30.82.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.37). International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/international-game-technology-igt-given-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-18-updated-updated.html.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy segments.

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.