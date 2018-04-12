International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $680-695 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $691.55 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISCA opened at $40.05 on Thursday. International Speedway has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $47.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1,761.73, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.88 million. International Speedway had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. analysts expect that International Speedway will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ISCA. BidaskClub raised shares of International Speedway from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Speedway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Speedway from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

In related news, COO John R. Saunders sold 2,500 shares of International Speedway stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $101,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

International Speedway Company Profile

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

