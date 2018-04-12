Internet Node Token (CRYPTO:INT) Trading Up 18.4% This Week

Internet Node Token (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. Internet Node Token has a total market cap of $20.25 million and $1.81 million worth of Internet Node Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Internet Node Token has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. One Internet Node Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, OKEx, ForkDelta and CoinEgg.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002947 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.11 or 0.00808561 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00016314 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012976 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00040129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00161966 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00057863 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Internet Node Token

Internet Node Token was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Internet Node Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Internet Node Token is intchain.io. The Reddit community for Internet Node Token is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Node Token’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN.

Buying and Selling Internet Node Token

Internet Node Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ForkDelta, Allcoin, OKEx and CoinEgg. It is not possible to purchase Internet Node Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Node Token must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Node Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

