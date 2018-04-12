Internet Node Token Hits One Day Volume of $1.75 Million (CRYPTO:INT)

Internet Node Token (CURRENCY:INT) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Internet Node Token token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001741 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, ForkDelta, CoinEgg and Allcoin. Internet Node Token has a market capitalization of $19.91 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Internet Node Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Internet Node Token has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007328 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002906 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00797903 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00015934 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013101 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00040064 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00164140 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00059059 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Internet Node Token Profile

Internet Node Token launched on August 27th, 2017. Internet Node Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Node Token is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Node Token’s official website is intchain.io. Internet Node Token’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN.

Internet Node Token Token Trading

Internet Node Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, ForkDelta, Allcoin and CoinEgg. It is not currently possible to purchase Internet Node Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Node Token must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Node Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

