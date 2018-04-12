Internet of People (CRYPTO:IOP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $590,639.00

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Internet of People coin can currently be bought for $1.74 or 0.00022800 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Internet of People has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. Internet of People has a total market capitalization of $6.13 million and $590,639.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00032677 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00650667 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010033 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 53.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002270 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00025861 BTC.

PX (PX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Internet of People Coin Profile

Internet of People (CRYPTO:IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 3,931,947 coins and its circulating supply is 3,525,843 coins. Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community. The official website for Internet of People is iop.global. The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet of People Coin Trading

Internet of People can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Bittrex and Upbit. It is not presently possible to buy Internet of People directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet of People must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet of People using one of the exchanges listed above.

