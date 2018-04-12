Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Interpace Diagnostics Gr (NASDAQ:IDXG) Share Price

News headlines about Interpace Diagnostics Gr (NASDAQ:IDXG) have trended positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Interpace Diagnostics Gr earned a news sentiment score of 0.35 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 44.4965253586967 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Gr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Interpace Diagnostics Gr from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Gr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Laidlaw started coverage on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Gr in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of IDXG stock opened at $0.93 on Thursday. Interpace Diagnostics Gr has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $4.45.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/interpace-diagnostics-gr-idxg-receives-media-impact-score-of-0-35-updated-updated-updated.html.

Interpace Diagnostics Gr Company Profile

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment utilizing its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy; and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay.

Receive News & Ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Gr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Gr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.