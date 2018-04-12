Shares of InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP.UN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$10.23 and last traded at C$10.22, with a volume of 97571 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.12.

Several analysts have commented on IIP.UN shares. Raymond James Financial raised shares of InterRent REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of InterRent REIT from C$9.10 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. National Bank Financial set a C$9.85 price objective on shares of InterRent REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of InterRent REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of InterRent REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. InterRent REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.30.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/interrent-reit-iip-un-hits-new-1-year-high-at-10-23.html.

InterRent REIT Company Profile

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.