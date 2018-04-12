BidaskClub Lowers Intersect ENT (XENT) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 4th.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on XENT. ValuEngine raised shares of Intersect ENT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intersect ENT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Intersect ENT from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Intersect ENT presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.38.

NASDAQ:XENT traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.07. The stock had a trading volume of 95,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,531. The firm has a market cap of $1,128.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.64 and a beta of 0.75. Intersect ENT has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 16.99% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. equities research analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intersect ENT news, COO Richard E. Kaufman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,666,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,975.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gwen R. Carscadden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,623 shares of company stock valued at $4,943,847 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

