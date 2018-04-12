Reviewing Intersect ENT (XENT) & EnteroMedics (RSLS)

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ: XENT) and EnteroMedics (NASDAQ:RSLS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Intersect ENT has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnteroMedics has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.5% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of EnteroMedics shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of EnteroMedics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Intersect ENT and EnteroMedics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intersect ENT 0 2 8 0 2.80 EnteroMedics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Intersect ENT currently has a consensus target price of $33.43, indicating a potential downside of 12.15%. EnteroMedics has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,587.12%. Given EnteroMedics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EnteroMedics is more favorable than Intersect ENT.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intersect ENT and EnteroMedics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intersect ENT $96.30 million 11.78 -$16.36 million ($0.56) -67.95 EnteroMedics $1.29 million 15.65 -$33.81 million ($3.18) -0.21

Intersect ENT has higher revenue and earnings than EnteroMedics. Intersect ENT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EnteroMedics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Intersect ENT and EnteroMedics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intersect ENT -16.99% -14.40% -12.71% EnteroMedics -2,627.66% -78.84% -69.45%

Summary

Intersect ENT beats EnteroMedics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc., a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. The company is also developing SINUVA, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About EnteroMedics

ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses. The company develops the vBloc System, which is used to limit the expansion of the stomach, control hunger sensations between meals, reduce the frequency and intensity of stomach contractions, and produce a feeling of early and prolonged fullness. It has collaboration with Mayo Clinic. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in October 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

