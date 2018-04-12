Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) to “Hold”

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, “Intevac, Inc. is a leading supplier of static sputtering systems and related manufacturing equipment used to manufacture thin-film disks for computer hard disk drives. Sputtering is a complex vacuum deposition process used to deposit multiple thin-film layers on a disk. The company’s primary objective is to be the industry leader in supplying disk sputtering equipment by providing disk sputtering systems which have both the highest overall performance and the lowest cost of ownership in the industry. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Intevac in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Intevac in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intevac in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

NASDAQ IVAC traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $6.47. The company had a trading volume of 46,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,773. The company has a market capitalization of $142.28, a PE ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 0.88. Intevac has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $14.15.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. Intevac had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Intevac will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder April Fund Ltd. 21 acquired 28,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $172,116.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Dury acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $31,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at $211,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 370,964 shares of company stock worth $2,382,072. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVAC. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Intevac during the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. raised its position in Intevac by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 76,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 32,558 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Intevac by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,402,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 44,854 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Intevac during the 2nd quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Intevac by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 171,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 41,670 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc (Intevac) is a provider of vacuum deposition equipment for a range of thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry. The Company’s segments include Thin-film Equipment and Photonics. The Company designs, manufactures, markets and services capital equipment used to deposit thin films and lubricants onto substrates to produce magnetic disks that are used in hard disk drives.

