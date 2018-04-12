INTL FCStone (INTL) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:INTL) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of INTL FCStone worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of INTL FCStone in the third quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in INTL FCStone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in INTL FCStone by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 888,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in INTL FCStone by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 69,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in INTL FCStone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian T. Sephton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,016,572.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $34,777.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,454.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,918 in the last quarter. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTL traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $43.74. 103,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,131. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. INTL FCStone has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.97, a PE ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.68.

INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:INTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. INTL FCStone had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $130.30 million during the quarter.

INTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of INTL FCStone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of INTL FCStone from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

About INTL FCStone

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

