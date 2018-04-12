Intouch Insight (INX) Director Cameron James Watt Purchases 40,000 Shares

Intouch Insight (CVE:INX) Director Cameron James Watt purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,000.00.

On Friday, April 6th, Cameron James Watt purchased 1,500 shares of Intouch Insight stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$43.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,250.00.

INX stock opened at C$0.41 on Thursday. Intouch Insight has a twelve month low of C$0.34 and a twelve month high of C$0.88.

Intouch Insight (CVE:INX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.13 million during the quarter. Intouch Insight had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 3.40%.

Intouch Insight Company Profile

Intouch Insight Ltd. designs, develops, and implements data capture and measurement technologies and services for private businesses, governments, and regulators in Canada and the United States. The company develops managed mobile software technologies and services to connect with prospects, customers, suppliers, Employees, and managers.

