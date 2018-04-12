Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) fell 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $20.34. 556,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 539,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITCI. BidaskClub upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $31.00 price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1,170.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.59.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 26.67% and a negative net margin of 39,745.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, VP Lawrence J. Hineline sold 49,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $994,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Halstead sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $459,765.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,443.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $6,310,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 938,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,817,000 after buying an additional 291,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/intra-cellular-therapies-itci-stock-price-down-7-2.html.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.