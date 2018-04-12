Intrepid Potash (IPI) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

News articles about Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Intrepid Potash earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 44.2699843505292 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE IPI traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 346,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,609. Intrepid Potash has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The company has a market cap of $502.47, a PE ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Intrepid Potash from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.56 to $3.75 in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intrepid Potash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

In other Intrepid Potash news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III purchased 15,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $52,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,206,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,981,945. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Lt purchased 211,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $697,435.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 327,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,905. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc is a producer of muriate of potash (potassium chloride or potash) and langbeinite (sulfate of potash magnesia) in the United States, which it markets and sells as Trio. The Company operates in the extraction, production and sale of potassium-related products. Its products are potash and Trio.

