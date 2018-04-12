InvestFeed (IFT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.90 Million

InvestFeed (CURRENCY:IFT) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last seven days, InvestFeed has traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar. InvestFeed has a market cap of $8.90 million and $18,978.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InvestFeed token can currently be bought for $0.0465 or 0.00000606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit, CoinExchange and EtherDelta.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007349 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002946 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.90 or 0.00792908 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00016001 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013000 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00039985 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00160618 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00057761 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

InvestFeed Token Profile

InvestFeed launched on July 14th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 tokens. InvestFeed’s official website is www.investfeed.com. The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling InvestFeed

InvestFeed can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Mercatox, Gatecoin, YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy InvestFeed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestFeed must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InvestFeed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

