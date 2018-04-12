InvestFeed Hits One Day Trading Volume of $26,633.00 (IFT)

InvestFeed (CURRENCY:IFT) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 5:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last week, InvestFeed has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. InvestFeed has a total market capitalization of $8.19 million and $26,633.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InvestFeed token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000627 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Gatecoin, YoBit and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007480 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003052 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00815620 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015413 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014573 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00041119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00174524 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00062073 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

InvestFeed Token Profile

InvestFeed was first traded on July 14th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 tokens. InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for InvestFeed is www.investfeed.com.

Buying and Selling InvestFeed

InvestFeed can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Gatecoin, EtherDelta, CoinExchange, YoBit and Mercatox. It is not possible to buy InvestFeed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestFeed must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InvestFeed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

