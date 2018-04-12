Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for G4S (GFSZY)

G4S (OTCMKTS: GFSZY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/11/2018 – G4S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "G4S Plc operates as an integrated security company specializing in the provision of security products, services and solutions. It offers secure solutions, including risk services and consultancy services; access control, CCTV, intruder alarms, fire detection, video analytics and security, and building systems technology integration; mobile security patrol and response services, and alarm receiving and monitoring facilities; secure facilities services; assisting long term unemployed people into work; and manned security services. The Company also provides care and justice services; prisoner escorting; asylum services; electronic monitoring; and police services. It has operations in North America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia/Pacific and Latin America. G4S Plc is based in United Kingdom. "

4/5/2018 – G4S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/4/2018 – G4S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2018 – G4S was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/29/2018 – G4S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/27/2018 – G4S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2018 – G4S was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

GFSZY stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $18.24. 4,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,493. G4S has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $5,599.71, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd. G4S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.48%.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as design, built, and integration systems.

