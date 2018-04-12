Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Vale (VALE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Vale (NYSE: VALE):

4/6/2018 – Vale was given a new $16.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2018 – Vale was given a new $16.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2018 – Vale was given a new $16.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2018 – Vale was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Over the last six months, Vale's shares have outperformed the industry. The company reported better-than-expected earnings in fourth-quarter 2017. Steady improvement in operational efficacy on the back of greater cost discipline and higher mining productivity will likely work in the company's favor. The company is even deleveraging its balance sheet with ongoing liability management program. Over the last 60 days, earnings estimates for the stock have moved north for both 2018 and 2019. However, continued downside in iron ore prices might weigh over Vale's near-term revenues and profitability. Moreover, headwinds such as stiff rivalry in the mining industry or any environmental hazards remain causes of concern. Also, the stock looks overvalued compared to the industry over the last six-month period.”

3/28/2018 – Vale is now covered by analysts at Bank of America. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

3/27/2018 – Vale was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/13/2018 – Vale was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/2/2018 – Vale had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2018 – Vale had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.00.

3/1/2018 – Vale had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a $14.50 price target on the stock.

2/19/2018 – Vale was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Over the last month, Vale’s shares outperformed the industry. The company’s aggregate iron ore, pellets, coal, cobalt and gold output levels improved on a year over year basis in fourth-quarter 2017. In the quarters ahead, improving iron ore prices are anticipated to benefit the company’s results. Also, steady improvement in operational efficacy on the back of greater cost discipline and higher mining productivity will work in the company’s favor. Moreover, Vale is deleveraging its balance sheet with the help of its ongoing liability management program. Over the last 60 days, Zacks Consensus Estimate for the stock has moved north for 2018.”

2/15/2018 – Vale had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of VALE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.09. 6,627,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,990,994. The company has a market cap of $68,351.24, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Vale SA has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $14.67.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter. Vale had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 16.21%. analysts predict that Vale SA will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 20,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA is a global producer of iron ore and iron ore pellets, key raw materials for steelmaking, and producer of nickel. The Company also produces copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, potash, phosphates and other fertilizer nutrients, manganese ore, ferroalloys, platinum group metals, gold, silver and cobalt.

