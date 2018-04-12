Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Chubb (CB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Chubb (NYSE: CB) in the last few weeks:

4/10/2018 – Chubb had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $162.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2018 – Chubb was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Chubb have underperformed the industry year to date. The company has witnessed downward estimate revisions in the last seven days. Also an unfavorable Zacks Rank and Earnings ESP of -1.36% make surprise prediction difficult as it reports first quarter results on Apr 24. Exposure to cat loss induces volatility in underwriting profitability. Chubb estimates cat loss of $305 million form California mudslides and northeast winter storms. Escalating expenses raise weigh on margin expansion. Nonetheless, Chubb stands a good chance of taking leadership in the P&C space, benefiting from compelling products and services. Its inorganic growth story is impressive, helping it achieve higher long-term ROE. A strong capital position helps Chubb boost shareholders’ value and invests in strategic initiatives to drive growth. Notably, it is on track to achieve annual run-rate integration-related savings of $875 million by the end of 2018.”

4/6/2018 – Chubb is now covered by analysts at Argus. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/4/2018 – Chubb had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2018 – Chubb had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo. They now have a $169.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2018 – Chubb had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $149.00 to $140.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/20/2018 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $169.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE CB traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.81. The company had a trading volume of 456,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,700. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $131.14 and a fifty-two week high of $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $62,735.86, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

In other news, insider Philip V. Bancroft sold 55,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $7,846,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan C. Andrade sold 9,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $1,369,020.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,195 shares in the company, valued at $16,095,081.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,206,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,414,057,000 after acquiring an additional 435,621 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management CA grew its holdings in Chubb by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 11,835,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,729,472,000 after acquiring an additional 697,702 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Chubb by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,496,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,269,000 after acquiring an additional 19,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,109,000 after acquiring an additional 122,892 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,104,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,725,000 after acquiring an additional 140,300 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance and reinsurance products and services to clients around the world. Its segments include North America Commercial property and casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance and Life Insurance.

