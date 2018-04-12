Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for zooplus (ZO1)

zooplus (ETR: ZO1) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/3/2018 – zooplus was given a new €140.00 ($172.84) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/3/2018 – zooplus was given a new €205.00 ($253.09) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2018 – zooplus was given a new €205.00 ($253.09) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2018 – zooplus was given a new €150.00 ($185.19) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2018 – zooplus was given a new €126.00 ($155.56) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/22/2018 – zooplus was given a new €127.00 ($156.79) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/22/2018 – zooplus was given a new €140.00 ($172.84) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank Ag. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/22/2018 – zooplus was given a new €185.00 ($228.40) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/22/2018 – zooplus was given a new €205.00 ($253.09) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2018 – zooplus was given a new €185.00 ($228.40) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:ZO1 traded up €0.70 ($0.86) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €144.20 ($178.02). 13,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,013. zooplus AG has a 52-week low of €127.40 ($157.28) and a 52-week high of €200.15 ($247.10).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

