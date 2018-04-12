Insider Selling: Investors Bank (NASDAQ:ISBC) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Investors Bank (NASDAQ:ISBC) Director Robert C. Albanese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $67,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ISBC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.67. 303,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,241. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Investors Bank has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,100.32, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.62.

Investors Bank (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Investors Bank had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $182.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Investors Bank will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bank by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,719,175 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $245,943,000 after acquiring an additional 559,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bank by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,021,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $109,416,000 after acquiring an additional 128,977 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bank by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,034,045 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $97,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214,853 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bank by 20.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,552,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $62,090,000 after acquiring an additional 783,442 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bank by 325.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,585,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,898 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on ISBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Investors Bank in a report on Friday, January 26th. BidaskClub cut Investors Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Investors Bank from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Investors Bank in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

About Investors Bank

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

