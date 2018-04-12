Investors Buy Philip Morris International (PM) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $138.00 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $49.45 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $88.55 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Philip Morris International had the 3rd highest net in-flow for the day. Philip Morris International traded down ($0.47) for the day and closed at $100.25

Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $157,031.55, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 71.99% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.82%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 13,650 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,428,199.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,199 shares in the company, valued at $19,795,891.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 49,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $5,079,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 792,765 shares in the company, valued at $82,178,019.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,612,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,592,000 after buying an additional 3,121,247 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,475,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,092,759,000 after buying an additional 2,972,929 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,753,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,818,000 after buying an additional 2,779,331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,796,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,781,538,000 after buying an additional 2,421,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,919,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,960,000 after buying an additional 2,330,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

