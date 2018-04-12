Investors Buy PulteGroup (PHM) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $35.20 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $12.24 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $22.96 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, PulteGroup had the 18th highest net in-flow for the day. PulteGroup traded down ($0.44) for the day and closed at $29.11

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised PulteGroup to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $39.00 price objective on PulteGroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8,545.25, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Oleary sold 8,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $260,570.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Investors Buy PulteGroup (PHM) on Weakness” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/investors-buy-pultegroup-phm-on-weakness.html.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.