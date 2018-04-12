Investors Buy Shares of American Airlines Group (AAL) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $132.70 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $114.51 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $18.19 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, American Airlines Group had the 22nd highest net in-flow for the day. American Airlines Group traded down ($2.36) for the day and closed at $47.46

AAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.59 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market cap of $23,571.77, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 63.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 35,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $1,825,945.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,090.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard C. Kraemer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.71, for a total transaction of $158,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,700.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,844 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,040 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,758,992 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $195,580,000 after acquiring an additional 42,460 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,484,614 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $129,274,000 after acquiring an additional 91,833 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,772,696 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $92,233,000 after acquiring an additional 278,943 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,591,044 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $82,783,000 after acquiring an additional 42,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,445,910 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $75,231,000 after acquiring an additional 388,765 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc is a holding company. The Company’s primary business activity is the operation of a network air carrier, providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Company operates through American segment, which provides air transportation for passengers and cargo.

