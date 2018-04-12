Investors Buy Shares of CMS Energy (CMS) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $32.50 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $13.34 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $19.16 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, CMS Energy had the 24th highest net in-flow for the day. CMS Energy traded down ($0.59) for the day and closed at $43.96

CMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Wells Fargo raised shares of CMS Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.54.

The company has a market cap of $12,604.42, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Catherine M. Reynolds sold 8,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $360,654.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,554. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 26,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 340,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 19,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,604,000 after purchasing an additional 555,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources.

