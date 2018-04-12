Investors Buy Shares of PPL (PPL) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $58.50 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $25.17 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $33.33 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, PPL had the 11th highest net in-flow for the day. PPL traded down ($0.39) for the day and closed at $27.54

A number of equities analysts have commented on PPL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $19,218.24, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.52.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.89%.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $69,413.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,562 shares in the company, valued at $687,774.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Victor A. Staffieri sold 4,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $123,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,978 shares of company stock worth $1,652,939 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in PPL by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,865,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,125,000 after buying an additional 3,808,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 1,448.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,088,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,595,000 after buying an additional 2,889,200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,658,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of PPL by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,654,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,152,000 after purchasing an additional 783,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 2,175,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,006,000 after purchasing an additional 752,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

