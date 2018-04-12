KLA-Tencor Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,564 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 964% compared to the average daily volume of 147 put options.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $96,433.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ahmad A. Khan sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $296,637.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,530. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 36,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 598.8% in the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 59,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor in the fourth quarter valued at $5,095,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

KLA-Tencor stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,716. KLA-Tencor has a 1 year low of $87.93 and a 1 year high of $123.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,923.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.73.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.24. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 85.81% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $975.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

KLA-Tencor declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from KLA-Tencor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.73%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered KLA-Tencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS upgraded KLA-Tencor to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on KLA-Tencor from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on KLA-Tencor in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. KLA-Tencor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.27.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “KLA-Tencor Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:KLAC)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/investors-purchase-large-volume-of-put-options-on-kla-tencor-klac-updated-updated-updated.html.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products.

Receive News & Ratings for KLA-Tencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA-Tencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.