ION (ION) Market Cap Hits $52.05 Million

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 28th. ION has a market capitalization of $52.05 million and $1.26 million worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ION has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar. One ION coin can currently be bought for $2.52 or 0.00032443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00148596 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00068052 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00018421 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012141 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007236 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00001241 BTC.

BigUp (BIGUP) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded up 82.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DigiCube (CUBE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 26,545,008 coins and its circulating supply is 20,645,008 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. ION’s official message board is ion.community. ION’s official website is ionomy.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. “

ION Coin Trading

ION can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not possible to buy ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

