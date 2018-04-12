ION Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $737,874.00 (CRYPTO:ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One ION coin can now be purchased for about $2.20 or 0.00032205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ION has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. ION has a market cap of $45.45 million and $737,874.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00139674 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00068518 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00018918 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012833 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007541 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00001281 BTC.

BigUp (BIGUP) traded down 55.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded up 82.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PostCoin (POST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000230 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 26,539,182 coins and its circulating supply is 20,639,182 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ION is ion.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. “

ION Coin Trading

ION can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not possible to purchase ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

