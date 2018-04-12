IoT Chain (CRYPTO:ITC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $13.03 Million

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. One IoT Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00014381 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, OKEx and Huobi. IoT Chain has a market cap of $55.14 million and approximately $13.03 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IoT Chain has traded up 43.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007757 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002998 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.20 or 0.00826403 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00016662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012652 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00041027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00163393 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00058578 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

IoT Chain Profile

IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,602,869 tokens. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain.

IoT Chain Token Trading

IoT Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bibox and Huobi. It is not currently possible to purchase IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

