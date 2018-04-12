Iowa State Bank Reduces Stake in Schlumberger (SLB)

Iowa State Bank lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 0.5% in the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Afam Capital Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.2% in the second quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 15,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 0.4% in the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 55,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. AHL Partners LLP raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.2% in the second quarter. AHL Partners LLP now owns 24,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2.0% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 16,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SLB opened at $67.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88,931.55, a PE ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $61.02 and a 1-year high of $80.89.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $73.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. UBS set a $95.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.23.

In related news, insider Mogharbel Khaled Al acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $192,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,992.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 75,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $5,914,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,827 shares in the company, valued at $10,947,897.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,163,650. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

