iPass Inc. (IPAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of iPass Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.10.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IPAS. Roth Capital set a $2.00 price objective on shares of iPass and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iPass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Maxim Group set a $2.00 price objective on shares of iPass and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.37. 14,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,584. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.02. iPass has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.51.

iPass (NASDAQ:IPAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). iPass had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 282.05%. The company had revenue of $13.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. sell-side analysts expect that iPass will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iPass by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 130,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in iPass by 14.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 948,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 118,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iPass during the fourth quarter valued at $940,000. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iPass Company Profile

iPass Inc (iPass), is a provider of global mobile connectivity, offering wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) on mobile devices. The Company, through its Mobile Connectivity Services segment, offers a cloud-based solution allowing its customers and their users’ access to its global Wi-Fi network to stay connected to the people and information.

